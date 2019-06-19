I refer and adhere to Robert Gaulston’s letter (June 15) on Russia’s role in World War II and his comment about Russia’s absence in the Normandy invasion commemoration.

The Soviet Union’s narrative and their spectacular victories in defeating Nazism on the Eastern Front after learning the painful lessons of mechanised warfare have been ignored by the West for too long.

For nearly four years and against all odds, Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Josef Stalin led the most effective alliance in history, something that the Axis leaders evidently did not enjoy.

If the Soviet Union capitulated its struggle against Nazism, victory in Western Europe would have been very doubtful.