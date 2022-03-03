Russian state-owned media outlet RT, formerly known as Russia Today, has been blocked in Malta in line with EU sanctions.

Anyone trying to access the news channel on Melita’s network is met with the message: “This channel has been blocked due to the situation in Ukraine”.

The channel is also unavailable on video-sharing site YouTube which tells users: "This channel is not available in your country”.

YouTube's RussiaToday TV channel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that RT and Russia's other state-owned media, Sputnik, would "no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war".

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that on Wednesday "we are taking an important step against Putin's manipulation operation and turning off the tap for Russian state-controlled media in the EU".

National regulators hold the power to shut down broadcasters. RT was still available on Melita’s network on Wednesday, leading to complaints on social media and threats by some that they would cancel subscriptions.

A social media user complains about RT being available in Malta on Wednesday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Thursday tweeted that the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign had to be fought.

“I call on social media and tech conglomerates to take their responsibility seriously.There is no being neutral between the fire and the fire brigade."

Germany banned RT Deutsch in early February while the UK has also decided to ban the channel.