The sporting world roundly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday with UEFA mulling over Saint Petersburg hosting the Champions League final and the IOC claiming the “Olympic Truce” had been broken.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, issued a statement saying it “strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine.”

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday, killing dozens as air strikes hit military installations and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east.

Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, has played host to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi — which will be recalled more for the Russian state-sponsored doping scandal — and the World Cup in 2018.

