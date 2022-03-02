Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

Kharkiv under siege

Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine's second city, sparking immediate and "ongoing" fighting, the Ukrainian military says.

Biden denunciation

US President Joe Biden brands Vladimir Putin as a "dictator" in his keynote annual State of the Union address, saying Russia faces withering economic and diplomatic isolation.

Biden also announces that Russian aircraft will be banned from US airspace.

Air war in the north

Russia steps up its bombing campaign, hitting Kyiv's main television tower, two residential buildings in a town northwest of the city and local government headquarters in Kharkiv.

Southern front

Russian checkpoints encircle the Black Sea city of Kherson. Its port and railway station are now in Russian hands, according to the mayor.

Russian attacks leave the strategic Black Sea port city of Mariupol without electricity.

Civilians flee

More than 677,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN's refugee agency says, with the number rising rapidly.

UN court to hold war hearings

The UN's International Court of Justice says it will hold public hearings on March 7 and 8 over Ukraine's allegations of "genocide" by Russia.

Independent media blocked

Russia blocks an independent TV channel and a liberal radio station, tightening a virtual media blackout on news of the war.

Companies exit Russia

A string of Western companies announce they are scaling back business with Russia, including three of the world's largest shipping companies and energy firms Eni, ExxonMobil and Boeing.

Race for cash

Russians race to withdraw cash after the introduction of capital controls and as the ruble hovers around record lows against the dollar.

EU announces more sanctions

The European Union bans Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc.

Nord Stream 2 goes under

The Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 company goes insolvent after Germany halts the gas pipeline following Moscow's invasion. The European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank also prepares to enter bankrupcy.

Soprano scraps concerts

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko withdraws from concerts as controversy rages over her pro-Kremlin stance despite her condemnation of the war.

Oil price soars

Oil prices soars past $110 a barrel, despite the International Energy Agency members agreeing to release 60 million barrels from stockpiles.