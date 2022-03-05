Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

Mariupol 'shelled' despite ceasefire

Officials in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol accuse Russia of violating a ceasefire called to allow civilians trapped for days without power and water to leave.

In the face of "continued shelling", the evacuation has been "postponed", the officials say.

Russia's defence ministry accuses Ukrainian forces in Mariupol and the nearby town of Volnovakha, where a ceasefire was also declared, of blocking residents from leaving.

Nearing Kyiv

Russian forces inch closer to the capital Kyiv from the north but encounter stiff resistance along the way, including in the town of Chernihiv, where dozens of civilians are killed in shelling, missile attacks and air raids.

Putin warning to NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Russia will consider itself at war with any country that seeks to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday appealed to NATO to set up a no-fly zone but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has rejected the call, saying it could lead to a wider war in Europe.

No ticket out

Russian flagship airline Aeroflot says it is suspending all its international flights beginning March 8, except to neighbouring Belarus.

The move compounds the international isolation of Russia, which is already being shunned by foreign airlines and travel operators.

Media blackout

A host of international broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, Italy's RAI and Germany's ARD and ZDF, say they will stop reporting from Russia after it passed a law punishing the publication of what it calls "fake news" about its invasion with jail terms of up to 15 years.

Award-winning independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says it will also stop reporting on the war in Ukraine in light of the new law.

Nuclear plant fire

A fire at Europe's biggest nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia is put out, with Ukraine accusing Russia of "nuclear terror" in shelling the plant.

Russian troops later take over the site, which generate a fifth of Ukraine's electricity.

More talks planned

One of Ukraine's negotiators says a third round of talks with Russia on ending the fighting is planned this weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Moscow is ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met.

'Not over soon'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that the war in Ukraine "may not be over soon" and that the US and European allies must sustain tough pressure on Russia until it ends.

G7 threatens further sanctions

G7 foreign ministers warn that Russia will face further "severe sanctions" for its invasion, and call on Moscow to stop its attacks near nuclear power plants.

Russia isolated

Russia is more isolated than ever after a historic vote at the UN Human Rights Council for a probe into violations committed during the war on Ukraine, with only Eritrea siding with Moscow.

More than 1.37 million flee

More than 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded last week, the UN says.

Hunger threat

The United Nations' World Food Programme warns about a looming food crisis in Ukraine in conflict areas, while disruptions in production and exports could lead to food insecurity globally.