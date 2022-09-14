EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen returns to the European Parliament on Wednesday to give her second State of the Union address, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impacts high on the agenda.

The annual event sees the Commission’s top figure address MEPs to present the main political priorities and initiatives of the next legislative year.

Held in September each year, the Commission president generally speaks for roughly 45 minutes and then answers questions from MEPs.

For the first time in history, the speech will take place under the pall of war in Europe.

The EU has spent the past six months consumed with managing the impacts of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine – from spiking energy prices to the security of member states.

Von der Leyen is expected to dedicate considerable time in her speech to the continent’s energy crisis and present the Commission’s plan to tackle the problem.

Last week, member states’ energy ministers met to discuss how to help governments, consumers and businesses cope with the problem. Their proposed solutions included capping the price of Russian gas and providing aid directly to consumers.

The Czech EU Council presidency said on Tuesday that ministers would be meeting again on September 30 for an emergency summit.

Other issues that are likely to feature during the State of the Union address include record inflation rates, climate change, trade, Migration and the rule of law.

Von der Leyen’s speech is scheduled to begin at 9am. This article will be updated to include a live video stream.