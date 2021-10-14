Russian IT giant Yandex on Thursday launched an app-driven express UK grocery delivery service, the latest company to join the crowded marketplace as it expands its international presence.

The group’s Yango Deli subsidiary is opening four giant London warehouses to reach a potential 1.4 million customers with its speedy grocery offering, Yandex said in a statement.

The New York-listed firm already operates more than 400 warehouses in France, Israel and Russia.

The New York-listed firm already operates more than 400 warehouses in France, Israel and Russia

Yango is the latest entrant in a crowded UK market segment that includes Amazon Fresh, Getir, Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway, Uber Eats and all major UK supermarkets.

Yandex dominates Russia’s IT sector, taxi-hailing services, and food delivery via an army of couriers.