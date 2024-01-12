Ruth Sciberras has been appointed chief executive of the Social Care Standards Authority, the Social Policy Ministry announced on Friday.

Sciberras previously served as a director at Aġenzija Appoġġ and also led Aġenzija Sapport for just under three years as its CEO. She exited that role in 2022, when former MP and disability activist Oliver Scicluna was appointed in her stead.

She subsequently worked within the Social Policy Ministry to develop its positive parenting programme and in 2023 was also tasked with chairing Multi Agency Risk Assessment Meetings (MARAM).

MARAM was set up last year to evaluate high-risk domestic violence cases. It was established after an inquiry into the murder of Bernice Cassar flagged various shortcomings in the way such cases are handled.

The SCSA that Sciberras will now lead is responsible for licencing social welfare providers, establishing standards for care provided by such providers and carrying out inspections to ensure standards are maintained.

Sciberras takes over from acting CEO George Fenech, who was tasked with temporarily leading the authority last October following the exit of Lisa Cassar Shaw. Cassar Shaw, a former Labour councillor, led the SCSA for just one year before resigning.

In a statement announcing Sciberras’ appointment, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said he wished her well and that the appointment “clearly shows the government’s determination to strengthen the social sector by hiring competent people.”