SIRENS 0

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Riascos 10, 12; Bohrer 65

SIRENS

M. Grech-4, G. Camilleri-5, M. Pereira Muniz-6 (72 D. Promise), R. Tachikawa-6, Wellington-5, S. Cipriott-5 (84 S. Arab), A. Borg-5, V. Bento-5 (46 K. Sano), G. Ventura-5, D. Jackson-5, S. Sessegnon-5 (84 M. Maggi).

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-7, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-6.5 (79 A. Borg), S. Pisani-6.5 (70 B. Borg), M. Dias-6 (79 R. Correa), L. Riascos-7 (46 Z. Scerri-6), T. Kolega-6, M. Cosic-6, M. Maia-7 (70 J. Mendoza), Jefferson-6.5.

Referee Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards Riascos, Jackson, Bohrer.

BOV Player of the match Luis Riascos (Gżira United).

Two goals from Luis Riascos put Gżira United on their way to a comfortable victory over Sirens and keep up the pressure on the Premier League pacesetters.

There was never any doubt on who would take maximum spoils yesterday, as the Maroons were ruthless upfront from the opening stages as they pounced on two defensive mistakes from the Sirens defence with Riascos giving them a double advantage before Gabriel Bohrer sealed the points with a spectacular third.

For Gżira this was the third successive win that lifts them to third place in the standings on 14 points, level with Gudja United and four adrift of pacesetters Ħamrun Spartans.

