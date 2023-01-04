Harry Kane lifted the gloom at Tottenham on Wednesday, scoring twice in a convincing 4-0 win against Crystal Palace as Nottingham Forest hauled themselves out of the relegation zone.

Forest beat bottom side Southampton 1-0 while troubled Wolves drew at Aston Villa and West Ham shared the points with Leeds.

Antonio Conte’s inconsistent Tottenham, who finished fourth last season, had taken just one point from two matches after the Premier League resumed following the World Cup.

The disaffected Italian manager, used to success at Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus, warned this week he would only stick around if he was 100 percent convinced by the club’s project.

Conte was looking for a reaction after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home against Aston Villa but his team were second best in the first half at Selhurst Park, lacking zip in attack.

But it was a different story after the break, with England captain Kane scoring twice in five minutes in his 300th Premier League appearance to move just two goals behind Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record for the club of 266.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...