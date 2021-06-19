Olympic champion Ryan Crouser smashed the 31-year-old world shot put record here Friday, producing a mammoth 23.37m heave at the US track and field trials.

Crouser obliterated compatriot Randy Barnes’ previous record of 23.12 set in 1990 with his fourth throw of a gripping final at Hayward Field in Oregon.

The 28-year-old from Portland had already claimed Barnes’ world indoor record in January, throwing 22.82 at a meeting in Arkansas.

But the 2016 Olympic gold medallist has been steadily hunting down the outdoor record this season, throwing a world-leading 23.01 last month.

In qualifying earlier Friday, Crouser again signalled he was in prime form after a hefty 22.92 heave — the fifth-longest throw in history.

