Ryan Fenech is no longer a Valletta FC player after the veteran midfielder reached an agreement with the Premier League club to rescind his contract.

Fenech had returned to Valletta FC last season and had another year left on his contract but in the close season he opened talks with the capital club to rescind his contract.

Talks have been ongoing for the past week and an agreement was finally reached last weekend.

For Fenech this was his second spell with the Valletta club with whom he won two league titles, an FA Trophy and the Super Cup, besides being named as the player of the year in 2014.

