Sirens have announced that Ryan Grech has agreed to extend his contract with the Premier League club for another season.

The veteran midfielder has played an important role for Sirens last season on their way to an historic qualification to the Europa League qualifiers this summer.

For the former Mosta and Naxxar Lions midfielder this will be his third successive season with the St Paul’s Bay side.

Last season, the 35-year-old collected 17 league appearances with Sirens on their way to finishing fourth in the BOV Premier League.