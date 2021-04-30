Tarxien Rainbows are closing in on their first transfer this summer window as they have agreed terms with midfielder Ryan Grech, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The veteran midfielder left Sirens FC at the end of last season as his contract expired and was approached by the Rainbows over a move for the upcoming campaign.

Talks between the two parties are at a very advanced stage and the player is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year deal in the next two weeks.

