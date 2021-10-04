SwimRun is an endurance sport in which athletes run and swim along a set course of cross country/trail runs and open water swims without stopping in between.
In the past few years, a number of SwimRuns have taken place but the Garmin Maltese Islands SwimRun was a first of its nature.
On Sunday, the Garmin Maltese Islands SwimRun held a tri-island event which saw athletes starting in Gozo, proceeding onto Comino and finishing in Malta.
Starting off on a 6km trail run from Nadur to Ħondoq ir-Rummien, and a short swim at Kiki Bay, the participants finished the leading to participants then were required to contend with a 1.5km swim through the North Comino Channel.
