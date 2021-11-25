Ryanair has announced new summer 2022 routes linking Malta to Bordeaux and Shannon.

It said it will fly over 60 routes in what will be its largest ever Maltese network, reinforcing its commitment to the country.

The airline is adding 560 new routes across Europe and opened 14 bases while taking delivery of 65 new B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft.

To celebrate its summer 2022 schedule launch, it has also announced a limited-time seat sale with fares available from €29.99 for travel until the end of October 2022. The sale ends at midnight on Saturday,