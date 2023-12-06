Ryanair will offer flights from Malta to Norwich in April, the budget airline announced on Wednesday.

It said there would be flights to Norwich twice a week from April 1.

CEO David O’Brien said the new route will "drive connectivity and inbound tourism for Malta attracting UK holidaymakers to the island".

Norwich is famous for being the most complete medieval city in the UK with a Norman castle, cathedrals, and medieval churches.

According to Visit Norfolk, the city also has a flourishing arts, music and cultural scene, independent and high street shopping, a quaint covered market, lively restaurants, bars and nightlife and a heritage "that is a delight to explore".

It was also England’s first UNESCO City of Literature.