Ryanair will be jetting off to three new routes; Rome, Norwich, and Belfast starting from the end of March, the low-cost carrier announced on Wednesday.

That means the airline will now have 67 total destinations taking off from Malta, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said.

“These three new routes reflect Ryanair’s dedication to providing Malta with the best travel experience at the lowest cost,” he said.

Flights to and from Belfast will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while Ryanair will fly to Norwich on Mondays and Fridays.

Move to Fiumicino pushed by noise restrictions

From March 31, flights to Rome’s Fiumicino will take off twice a day, except on Fridays, when three flights will depart to the Italian capital from Malta.

Currently, Ryanair flies to another Rome airport- Ciampino, once or twice a day. That route’s last flight will be on March 30.

O’Leary said that Ryanair is being “squeezed out” of Ciampino because of “artificial noise restrictions”.

“They put a limit about five years ago to 120 flights a day; now that’s been further reduced to 90 flights a day”.

O’Leary said that Ryanair’s foot traffic in Malta will reach 4.5 million passengers between April 2024 and March 2025. That is almost a quarter more passengers when compared to this year, he said.

Besides the new destinations, 20 other routes will see increased flights. Daily flights to Athens, Zagreb and Vienna, are expected to start on March 31.

Ryanair has also launched a three-day seat sale, starting Wednesday, to “celebrate” the airline's three new routes with fares beginning at €24.99.

A new Boeing aircraft will soon be based in Malta, meaning seven of Ryanair’s planes will be stationed at the Malta International Airport.