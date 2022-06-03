Ryanair will fly between Malta and Stockholm Arlanda on Tuesdays and Saturdays this coming winter, the low-cost airline said on Friday.

The new route will begin on November 2 and will be, to date, the only route connecting Malta to the Swedish capital.

Arlanda airport is 37 kilometres north of Stockholm and nearly 40 kilometres south-east of Uppsala.

In a statement, the airline said the new route reinforces the airline’s commitment to Malta and the rebuilding of the island’s year-round tourism industry, playing a key role in the recovery of local jobs and the economy.

It said it will this winter operate more than 300 weekly flights to and from Malta.