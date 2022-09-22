Ryanair launched its "record" winter schedule on Thursday, with 55 routes including Bordeaux, Bournemouth, Lisbon, Shannon and Stockholm.

Ryanair said it has invested over €620 million in Malta, with six aircraft based on the island, including two new Boeing 737 'Gamechanger' aircraft.

The 737 can carry 4% more passengers but burn 16% less fuel and emit 40% less noise.

Ryanair will also be opening a new maintenance hangar facility in November, which it says will support 500 high-skilled, high-paying aviation jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

It said it will operate 300 weekly flights to and from Malta in winter giving residents and visitors a choice of destinations at Europe’s lowest fares, while driving year-round inbound tourism to Malta.

Customers can now book their flights from €19.99 for travel between October 2022 and March 2023.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the airline's investment underlines Ryanair's commitment to Malta.

He said Ryanair will continue to work closely with the Maltese government in leading Malta's post-COVID tourism traffic and jobs recovery.