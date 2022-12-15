Low-cost airline Ryanair will be operating a twice-weekly flight between Malta and Memmingen in German, starting in April.

Memmingen is the 5th biggest town in Swabia, Bavaria, with origins dating back to the Roman Empire. Its old town is one of the best preserved in southern Germany.

The airline said it is marking the announcement with a seat sale for early bird customers with fares from €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.