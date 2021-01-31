Protecting the rights of Maltese and European consumers is one of my main priorities in the European Parliament.

It is no secret that many aspects of our lives, which we used to take for granted before COVID-19, had to stop until the pandemic comes under control. Being able to travel to other countries for work or for a break is a luxury that for the majority is no longer possible right now.

Since March 2020, most flights have had to be cancelled due to COVID restrictions and consumers are justified in wanting a refund in circumstances over which they had no control.

Although this should have been a straightforward process carried out by all airlines, it has not proven to be the case.

It is for this reason that I wrote to the European Commission asking why Ryanair consumers who have booked tickets through travel agents or screen scraper websites are being faced with a charge of up to €100 when the refund cheques are cashed in.

While Ryanair has finally issued the cheques for cancelled flights during the pandemic and lockdown measures, consumers must go through a specific German bank for these cheques to be cashed.

And in most cases, the charges that must be paid to the bank are a substantial part if not more than the actual amount that is being refunded.

While it is understood that this is a difficult time for all industries, including airlines, which have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, consumers who booked tickets through a travel agent or a website should not be unfairly treated by being made to pay these charges. The consumers’ rights to refunds are stipulated in the Package Travel Directive which covers for such instances. I have therefore asked the European Commission if they are aware of this unfair practice and if it is in fact legal.

Such practices are discriminatory to those who have not booked directly through Ryanair.

They are having to pay the price of booking through a travel agent.

Pushback against this practice is already present in Ireland. It is my intention to push forward Maltese consumers’ concerns about this practice and maintain the required pressure until Ryanair acts.

Such practices are resulting in situations where consumers either do not seek refunds or have to pay more for a situation which is out of everyone’s control. I have asked the European Commission to prove clear guidance on what it intends to do to prohibit such exploitation.

Failure to act would allow these consumers to continue to be treated unjustly compared to other consumers solely because they booked their flights through a different source.

At a time where we should all seek to work together to reduce the negative consequences of COVID-19, the European Commission cannot afford to stand by as this discriminatory practice continues.

I will continue to act as a defender for the rights of Maltese consumers and it is my hope that this unfair practice will soon come to an end.

Alex Agius Saliba, Labour MEP