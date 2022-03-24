Ryanair plans a "record-breaking" schedule for Malta, with more weekly flights than before the COVID-19 pandemic and nine new destinations.

The Irish carrier, which operates from Malta through its subsidiary Malta Air, said it would increase its number of weekly flights to 190, which is 60 more than the months before the pandemic hit.

Its new destinations are: Bordeaux, Bucharest, Lourdes, Milan Malpensa, Parma, Shannon, Tel Aviv, Warsaw and Zagreb.

Malta Air CEO David O'Brien said it was a "record-breaking schedule" and would be operated by six Malta-based aircrafts, representing a $600 million total investment.

Two will be Boeing 737 8-200 'Gamechanger' aircraft.

"This green fleet will deliver 62 routes in total, inclusing nine new summer routes, to exciting destinations such as Barcelona, Milan and Vienna," O'Brien said.

The new destinations, he said, will give Malta's tourism industry a "much-needed" boost.

The new destinations

Bordeaux

Bordeaux is one of France’s best destinations for wine lovers. The introduction of the destination means Ryanair will be flying to seven different airports in France, connecting the island to various regions.

Lourdes

Another French destination is Lourdes. The French town in the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains is popular with pilgrims from all over the world and Malta is no exception, with hundreds of people travelling there each year.

Bucharest

The introduction of flights to the Romanian capital means Malta will now be connected to one of the biggest European cities. The city is often referred to as 'Little Paris' because of its semblance to the French capital.

Milan Malpensa

The addition of Milan Malpensa to Malta's schedule means Ryanair will now be flying to the Italian town's two main airports. Ryanair describes Milan as the "global capital of fashion and design; where modern industry and commerce is fused with ancient Roman and Gothic architecture".

Parma

Another Italian destination added to Ryanair's summer schedule is Parma, the city famous for its prosciutto and parmesan cheese. The area is also popular for its theatre and art scene.

Shannon

The addition of Shannon to the schedule means Ryanair will now fly to two destinations in Ireland. The airline has for years operated flights to Dublin. Shannon is mostly known for the Cliffs of Moher but it also home to cosy pubs known for traditional live music.

Tel Aviv

The Israeli city makes a comeback and is once again part of Ryanair's schedule after being dropped during the pandemic. The city is known for its beaches as well as its dining scene.

Warsaw

The Polish capital joins four other countries in Poland that Ryanair flies to from Malta. The city is mostly known for its thriving arts scene, plush hotels and gourmet restaurants.

Zagreb

Ryanair will also be flying to Croatia this summer, with direct flights to Zagreb. The city is not only the Croatian capital but also the country's biggest city. Zagreb has a rich history that dates back to Roman times.