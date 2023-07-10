Ryanair is to recruit 50 cabin crew for its Malta base. A recruitment day will be held at the Waterfront Hotel, Sliema, on Saturday, July 22 from 10:30am. It said attendees will learn about life as cabin crew and what the role can offer them, including the five days on, three days off roster, the remuneration package, fast-track career opportunities and discounted travel benefits.

For more information, visit careers.ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said:

“We are delighted to announce a major recruitment drive for 50 cabin crew for our Malta base and we invite those interested in applying to come along to our recruitment event taking place Saturday, 22nd July to meet the team and learn more about these exciting roles."