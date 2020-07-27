Ryanair Holdings plc reported a loss of €185million between April and June when compared to a net profit of €243million during the same period last year.

In a statement on Monday Ryanair said that the past quarter was the most challenging in its 35 year history.

Covid-19 grounded the group’s fleet for almost four months (from mid-March to end June) as EU governments imposed flight or travel bans and widespread population lockdowns.

During this time, airlines repatriated customers and operated rescue flights for different EU governments, as well as flying a series of medical emergency flights across Europe.

"Our aircraft and crews were kept current by operating skeleton schedules and currency flights which ensured that the group airlines were ready to efficiently resume flights when lockdown restrictions eased in most EU countries in late June or early July."

On July 1 the group resumed flights across the majority of its route network.

It expects to operate approximately 40% of its normal July schedule, 60% in August and 70% in September.

The group has implemented extensive health measures through the travel journey, especially onboard aircraft, to comply with EU guidelines to ensure its airlines maintain the health of our guests and crews while minimising the risk of Covid-19, it said.

It is expecting 2021 fiscal year's traffic to fall by 60%: from 149million to just 60million.