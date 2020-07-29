Ryanair is to operate three flights weekly between Malta and Vienna in winter, extending a service which currently only operates in the summer.

The airline said travellers can now book a winter getaway to Vienna as far out as March 2021, flying on the lowest fares and with a new set of health measures that Ryanair has rolled out to protect its customers and crew.

The airline has also launched a seat sale with fares available from just €16.99, for travel in November 2020. Bookings must be made by midnight on Friday on the Ryanair website.