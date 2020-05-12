Ryanair said Tuesday it will restore 40 percent of flights from July 1 after running a skeleton service since mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic grounded planes worldwide.

"Ryanair will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90 percent of its pre-COVID-19 route network," it said in a statement.

Crew and passengers will wear face masks and have to pass temperature checks, it added.