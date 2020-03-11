Popular Spinola venue Ryan's Pub has come under heavy criticism after it announced that St Patrick's Day celebrations would still go ahead with limited entry.

The announcement came a day after restrictions were put in place limiting outdoor events to not more than 2,000 people and indoor events to not more than 750 people.

Ryan's Pub announced the revelry would be limited to the first 500 people through the doors, meaning it would abide by the regulations.

The post, which opened with, "You can't kill the party" was met with a backlash, with comments denouncing the decision and urging the cancellation of the event flooded the comments.

The post was later removed from the pub's Facebook page.

St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg took to social media to criticise the event as "shameful, irresponsible, shortsighted and selfish".

The St Julian's local council had cancelled St Patrick's day celebrations and refrained from issuing permits to outdoor vendors for the occasion.

"Would the promoters be held responsible if one of their patrons contracts the virus?" Buttigieg said.

"Professional bodies have cancelled talks and seminars, artists have been cancelling their exhibitions but hey....god forbid we cancel a party," wrote James Vella Clark.

Another woman, Delilah Vella wrote that Ryan's Pub "should be ashamed" and were "were responsible for encouraging an epidemic".

Times of Malta has attempted to reach the pub proprietors for comment.