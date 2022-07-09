Russian-born Elena Rybakina powered back from a set down against Ons Jabeur to win the Wimbledon title on Saturday, denying the Tunisian world number two the chance to make African tennis history.

Jabeur was in charge at the start of the match but the 17th seed, representing Kazakhstan, regrouped and dropped just four more games on the way to a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

“I never felt anything like this before,” said the champion. “Congratulations to Ons for everything you have achieved.

“You are an inspiration to Tunisians and everybody. You played a great match.”

