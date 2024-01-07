Elena Rybakina will head to the Australian Open full of confidence after demolishing world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

The Russian-born Kazakh won the first eight games in a row on her way to a 6-0, 6-3 win in just 73 minutes over the Australian Open champion in a repeat of the 2023 Melbourne Park final.

It was the world number four’s sixth WTA title and comes a week before the first Grand Slam of the year.

“Despite the score it’s always tough to play against Aryna,” Rybakina said.

“We always push each other, which is great, and we improve this way so hopefully we can continue.”

The 2022 Wimbledon winner was in irresistible form all week, spending only three hours and 40 minutes on court in her four matches.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com