Maltese young weightlifter Rylee Borg was in action on Monday at the European Youth Championships in Poland.

The 14-year-old Borg, who is the only male representative in the Maltese team at the championships, placed seventh overall in the U-15 age group 67kg category.

Borg had an excellent debut at the championships when he topped the Group B standings by a whopping 13kg over the second-placed lifter when totalling 191kg.

He then moved into Group A where he also managed to leapfrog two lifters to finish seventh overall.

Borg managed a 86kg Snatch and 105kg Clean and Jerk to move about two Polish lifters as well as other participants from Finland and Hungary.

