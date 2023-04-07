S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at 46, weeks after the UK pop band announced an 11-date comeback tour.

British media outlets have reported that Cattermole's family announced the death in a statement on Friday, saying the singer had been found in his Dorset home on April 6 and pronounced dead later in the afternoon. While no cause of death was given, they added, Dorset Police had confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Paul Cattermole in 2022. Photo: Paul Cattermole/Facebook

Cattermole's band paid tribute to their late "brother" on Twitter, saying there were no words to describe the "deep sadness and loss".

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," they said.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

The English pop group was created in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. As well as Cattermole, the band included Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens.

Cattermole was the first to leave the band in 2002, after which they vowed not to disband and rebranded simply as S Club

Throughout their five years making music together, S Club 7 had four UK number-one singles and one UK number-one album, with their 2000 single Never Had a Dream Come True reaching the Top 10 of the US Hot 100 chart. In total they recorded four studio albums and released 11 singles together, going on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

Cattermole also starred in a number of television shows with the rest of the band, including Miami 7, L.A. 7, Hollywood 7 and Viva S Club.

In February, the band announced they would be going on an 11-date comeback tour across the UK.

After leaving S Club 7, Cattermole reunited with school friends to form the nu-metal group Skua, but the group disbanded after failing to sign to a record label.

Between 2008 and 2014, Cattermole as well as O'Meara and McIntosh, performed under the moniker S Club 3, mostly through a series of concerts at universities and nightclubs with a set list of songs mostly from the S Club 7 Greatest Hits album. Cattermole was eventually replaced by Barrett in the lineup in 2015.

For a time Cattermole and bandmate Hannah Spearrit were in an on-again-off-again relationship which blossomed from a friendship in their teen years. The two met when Cattermole was 17 and Spearrit was 14 when they both formed part of the National Youth Music Theatre in 1994. They were subsequently both selected to join S Club 7.

In 2001 their friendship developed into a romantic relationship and after Cattermole's departure from the band they continued to date until 2006.

In June 2015, Cattermole and Spearritt rekindled their romantic relationship but split up again in November of the same year.

Cattermole had fallen into financial hardship in recent years, having had to declare bankruptcy in 2014. In 2018, Cattermole began auctioning off his accolades on eBay, with his Brit Award for Best British Breakthrough Act selling for £66,100 (€75,235). His 2002 Brit for Don't Stop Movin' sold for a more modest £3,000 (€3,414.60). In 2022, Cattermole started offering online tarot card reading sessions.