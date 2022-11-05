South Korean superstar Son Heung-min has undergone a successful surgery following a facial injury, the country’s football federation said Saturday, but declined to say if he will be ready for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward sustained the nasty injury — reportedly multiple fractures to his eye socket — during a Champions League win over Marseille this week.

Worried South Korean fans have since been waiting nervously for updates on Son’s condition, fearing their World Cup would be ruined without the talismanic national captain.

