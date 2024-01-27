Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident she will have a crucial emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Saturday’s Australian Open final, but the fast-rising Chinese star believes destiny is on her side.

The world number two is favourite to claim a second major crown on Rod Laver Arena against a player getting her first taste of such a momentous occasion and who reached the last two without meeting a seed.

“I would say emotionally I’ll be very ready to fight, not going crazy,” said the Belarusian, who is bidding to become the first woman since compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to mount a successful title defence at Melbourne Park.

“When you play your first final you kind of like get emotional and rushing things sometimes. When you’re like third time in the finals, you’re like, ‘OK, it’s a final, it’s OK’.

