Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stir tension in the tennis world, and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said Friday that it’s not only Ukrainian players who are feeling the strain.

“Of course it’s a lot of tension between us,” Australian Open champion Sabalenka said after beating Maria Sakkari to reach the final of the combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 in the California desert.

But, she added, “I still have this belief that I did nothing bad to Ukrainians —not me, not Russian athletes.”

The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete.

