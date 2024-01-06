Top seed Aryna Sabalenka swept past Victoria Azarenka on Saturday into a Brisbane International final against world number four Elena Rybakina, setting up a replay of their 2023 Australian Open decider.

Sabalenka saw off her fellow Belarusian 6-2, 6-4 while 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina cruised past Czech teenager Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 5-2, including a three-set win in the Australian Open final last year that earned her a maiden Grand Slam title.

But their clashes are usually tight, with five of the seven meetings going to three sets.

“I think we both serve really well,” Sabalenka said of Rybakina.

