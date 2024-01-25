Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will clash with Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen in the Australian Open final after both women powered to straight-sets victories in the last four on Thursday.

World number two Sabalenka kept her title defence on track by blasting past American fourth seed Coco Gauff 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 with the roof closed on Rod Laver Arena.

Zheng then stormed into a debut championship match with a stirring 6-4, 6-4 victory over gallant Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

In doing so, the 21-year-old became the first Chinese finalist in Melbourne since her idol Li Na won the title in 2014.

