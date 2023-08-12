New signing Marcel Sabitzer scored on his competitive debut for Borussia Dortmund in a 6-1 victory over Schott Mainz in the first round of the German Cup on Saturday.

Five-time winners Dortmund went into the game without several key players.

Karim Adeyemi, Giovanni Reyna, Nico Schlotterbeck and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel were among the injured absentees, but Dortmund were never likely to encounter a problem against the team from the German fifth tier.

Sabitzer, a 19-million-euro ($20.8 million) acquisition from Bayern Munich this summer, premiered for the Black and Yellows, and made an impression in this gentle early-season test for Edin Terzic’s side.

