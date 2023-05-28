Every year, the chaplaincy team at St Aloysius’ College primary school in Balzan organises a week of reflection, action and celebration centred around an Ignatian theme, which this year was the ‘Bridges of Peace’ the pupils and staff are urged to build to reinforce the college community’s Ignatian identity of being “men and women with and for others”.

During the activities, which ranged from visiting the elderly in their homes and religious houses, and the terminally ill, to greeting people in the streets and public gardens, the pupils passed on messages of peace, bringing much joy wherever they went. One of the classes visited Casa Antonia where the pupils entertained the elderly and helped the residents reflect on the feast of St George Preca.

Bjorn Formosa visiting the St Aloysius’ College primary school. College rector Fr Jimmy Bartolo SJ addressing the meeting with Bjorn Formosa at St Aloysius’ College primary school. Prep 3 pupils singing for the Qormi San Bastjan Ladies’ Circle. A Prep 3 pupil giving a token to a member of the Qormi San Bastjan Ladies’ Circle. A Prep 3 pupil giving a token to a member of the Qormi San Bastjan Ladies’ Circle. A volunteer from the NGO Right2Smile Kenya presenting the organisation and its activities to pupils. A Prep 4 pupil displaying the poster he prepared with a message to Kenyan pupils. A Prep 4 pupil preparing a poster with his message for Kenyan pupils. A Prep 4 pupil displaying a poster he prepared. Prep 4 pupils visiting the Salesian Oratory in Senglea. Representatives of the Salesian Oratory in Senglea delivering a presentation to Prep 4 pupils. Prep 5 pupils at a meeting with members of the Gozo Association for the Deaf.

The pupils also received a personal message of peace from Bjorn Formosa, who thanked them for their initiative of raising funds for Dar Bjorn through a cake sale and for the cards they had prepared for its residents but he urged them not to only help him. He added: “The older you grow the more obstacles you will find, but despite all, never be discouraged.”

In another highlight the staff, pupils and their parents/guardians gathered in the school playground where they formed a giant human version of the ‘Bridges of Peace’ logo, and had a photo of it captured by drone from the sky. To wrap up the memorable week, members of staff performed a joyful dance to an original song titled Messengers of Peace penned and sung by Ira Losco.

To view a video of the week, visit this link.