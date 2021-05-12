Sacha Borg is in advanced talks to join Premier League side Sirens, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 28-year-old was on the books of Gżira United for the last four years after joining the Maroons from Tarxien Rainbows in 2017.

His contract with Gżira United expired at the end of the season and the former Floriana defender failed to agree on a new contract with the Maroons.

Sirens pounced on the chance of signing Borg and they are in advanced talks to secure the services of the left-back.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta