A Maltese priest has taken legal action against a National Health Service (NHS) trust in London after he was removed from the chaplaincy of a psychiatric hospital for answering a patient’s question about the Church’s teaching on marriage.

Patrick Pullicino, a 73-year-old former professor of neurosciences, is contesting the decision, saying he was told by the trust that its policy on equality and diversity “takes precedence over religious belief”.

Pullicino, who left the medical profession to join the priesthood nearly four years ago, is pursuing a claim against the trust for harassment, religious discrimination and victimisation.

I wondered why he would ask me such a question so I simply told him: ‘Well, what do you think God would say about that?’ - Father Patrick Pullicino

The trial is set to take place in July at Croydon Employment Tribunal but the parties are currently in mediation.

Pullicino is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Pullicino insisted he was determined to seek justice since the way he was treated was “unacceptable”.

“To see in black and white that my Christian beliefs in marriage, that have been taught for thousands of years, are not on a par with equality and diversity, was shocking,” he said.

'Non-confrontational conversation'

Pullicino was a temporary member of staff at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust when the incident took place in August 2019.

He explained that he had been assigned to visit a male patient on one of the hospital’s mental health wards who had specifically requested to see a Catholic chaplain. They went for a walk accompanied by another member of staff.

Pullicino recounted that, during their 20-minute conversation, the patient said he was in a same-sex relationship and wanted to marry his partner. He asked Pullicino for his opinion as a Catholic priest.

“I wondered why he would ask me such a question so I simply told him: ‘Well, what do you think God would say about that?’ This is a Catholic asking a Catholic chaplain. It was not a confrontational conversation, although it ended abruptly,” he said.

The patient also told Pullicino that his father had severed ties with him because he was upset by his way of life. Asked for his advice, Pullicino said that in the same situation he too might be upset and that it was important to have the support of his family. He encouraged him to see the situation from his father’s point of view and reconcile.

When he returned to the ward the following day, Pullicino was met by another member of staff who told him he could not enter because a complaint had been lodged against him.

'Equality and diversity policy supersedes religious standing'

He said he was then asked to attend a meeting with the head chaplain of the trust and later received an email telling him that “NHS policy on equality and diversity in relation to the complaint supersedes religious standing whilst working and representing the trust”.

According to Pullicino, a similar stance was taken by the acting chief executive for the trust, Vanessa Ford. When responding to the complaint, she repeatedly apologised to the patient for the alleged comments and said that Pullicino’s supervisor would “ensure that he understands the trust policy on equality and diversity and that this takes precedence over religious beliefs”.

He was asked to return his ID badge immediately and told that the trust was unable to pay for his services “due to the budgetary constraint”.

In a pre-action letter to the trust, Christian Legal Centre lawyers are arguing that the reason for ending Pullicino’s role has nothing to do with budgetary cuts as his pay was very low and he was the only Catholic chaplain on site.

“I was bullied, forced into a corner and told that I had no rights and, therefore, could be thrown out following one complaint,” he said.

“I believe the NHS hierarchy capitulated and were not prepared to tolerate having a chaplain on site who would affirm what the Catholic Church teaches to be sin.

“There does not appear to be a place for Christian teaching or belief in the NHS. In a truly democratic society where all faiths and beliefs are respected, I would not have been treated as I was. I hope my case sends a message to the NHS that true equality and diversity includes Christian teaching and beliefs.”

Pullicino said his case was not an isolated one as there were many Christian chaplains and chaplaincies, not just in the NHS but across institutions, whose beliefs were being silenced or forced out entirely.

“I am taking this stand as I do not want anyone else to go through what I have,” he said.

Times of Malta reached out to the trust for comment but had received no reply by the time of writing.