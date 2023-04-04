Brendan Rodgers said on Tuesday he believes he would have kept Leicester in the Premier League had he remained in charge till the end of the season.

Rodgers left the club by mutual consent on Sunday, ending a four-year reign at the King Power, with Leicester second bottom of the table.

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club's first ever FA Cup win in 2021.

But a seven-game winless run cost the 50-year-old Northern Irishman his job with the Foxes having just 10 more matches to save their top-flight status.

