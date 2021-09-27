The Gaulitanus Choir, the organiser of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, is holding the next concert in the ongoing GauLive, the final phase of the 14th edition of the festival, at the Xagħra basilica on Saturday, October 2.

Entitled Songs of Praise, the repertoire consists of a number of sacred excerpts in the English language, ranging from British classics such as William H. Monk’s Abide with Me and Stephen Adams’s The Holy City to more contemporary American favourites such as Bob Dufford’s Be Not Afraid and Michael Joncas’s On Eagle’s Wings.

The works being performed have been specifically arranged for the Gaulitanus Choir over the years − mostly by founder-director Colin Attard, who will also be conducting the concert.

The choir will be accompanied by resident organist Stephen Attard and violinist Pierre Louis Attard.

The concert, being held in collaboration with the Xagħra local council and the Catenian Association, will start at 8pm. Current health protocols will be strictly adhered to. Entrance is free but reservations can be made on bookings.gaulitana@gmail.com.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music is principally supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo. More information is available on the festival’s Facebook page and on www.gaulitanus.com.