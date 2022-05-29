Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa is once again organising its popular weekly lunchtime concert at the beautiful church of Our Lady of Victory in Valletta.

This concert is going to be held on Tuesday, May 31, at 12.30pm and will feature international soprano Andriana Yordanova and talented versatile musician Ramona Zammit Formosa on the piano.

Among the exquisite pieces, the programme includes some sacred masterpieces such as Domine Deus by A. Vivaldi, Quia respexit, Seufzer, Tranen, Kummer, Not and Sheep may safely graze by J.S. Bach, Pie Jesu by G. Faure, Salve Regina by Puccini and Ave Maria by F. Schubert. The talented duo will also perform arias by J. Haydn, G. Verdi and Mozart.

Andriana Yordanova, an established soprano and voice teacher, holds a Masters in opera singing and vocal pedagogy and a PhD in Music, both from National Music Academy Prof. Pancho Vladigerov, Sofia as well as a Master's degree in Russian language and literature from the Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski. She won scholarships for European Opera Thrust in England and Academy Boris Christoff in Rome. She is a winner of competitions and a member of international judging boards. Her extensive repertoire ranges from Italian, French, German, and Russian operas to operettas, baroque music, Lieder and modern composers.

Andriana Yordanova (left) and Ramona Zammit Formosa

Ramona Zammit Formosa commenced her pianoforte studies in Malta with Fay Griscti Davies, in Holland with Prof. Marcel Baudet, then in London with Byrce Morrison. She also studied the flute with Douglas Townshend and harpsichord with Helena Mowatt Brown. Besides the Renaissance and Baroque period, Ramona also specialised in 20th century and contemporary works for the harpsichord.

The Church of Our Lady of Victory, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi, is the first church of Valletta. It was built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565. It has been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, a voluntary National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, history, and the restoration of this gem.

Sacred Music Concert will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on Tuesday, May 31, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952. Patrons are being graciously asked to wear masks during the performance.