A concert of sacred music entitled Fil-Ħlewwa ta’ Mejju, performed by the New Choral Singers, will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 7.30pm, under the musical direction of Mauro Farrugia, and accompanied by pianist Irina Fedcenko-Carbonaro.

Musical director Mauro Farrugia Pianist Irina Fedcenko-Carbonaro The New Choral Singers

It is being organised in association with Humanitas Foundation and St Dominic’s priory, Rabat.

Attendance is free. A retiring collection will be held.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Dr Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Fr Christopher Caruana, prior of the Dominican community at Rabat, pictured during the inauguration.

This concert is being held to coincide with the blessing of the new cultural and religious tourism experience set up at St Dominic’s Priory in Rabat. The project was recently inaugurated by Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Rev Fr Christopher Caruana, OP, prior of the Dominican community at Rabat.

The project involved the refurbishment of various rooms surrounding the cloister of the 15th century priory, which were transformed into an ecclesiastical museum, an audio-visual centre and an auditorium, where the history and culture of the Maltese Dominican Order is portrayed in an audio-visual dimension, delving also into its religious perspective over the years.

Visitors are able to enjoy an immersive and vivid historical experience through various projections working in tandem to illuminate the entire room in a harmonised synthesis, transporting visitors through time and space.

The fusion of audio-visual technology and the display of priceless ecclesiastical artifacts will enchant visitors, providing a better understanding of the Order’s history, the cultural milieu of building, the exhibits at the museum, and the priory itself.

The fusion of audio-visual technology and the display of priceless ecclesiastical artifacts will enchant visitors, providing a better understanding of the Order’s history, the cultural milieu of building, the exhibits at the museum, and the priory itself. The cloister at the 15th century priory.

The auditorium includes various amenities to accommodate large groups of visitors to offering deeper informative insights for the religious and cultural tourist.

This project was implemented by the Humanitas Foundation, a voluntary organisation set up at the Dominican priory, and was made possible through an investment of over €420,000, partially supported by European Regional Development Fund and realised over a period of three years. The project was co-financed by the European Structural and Investment Funds 2014-2020 through support of over €280,000.