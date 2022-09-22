Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa is once again organising a series of lunchtime concerts in the church of Our Lady of Victory in Valletta.

The first concert of this season is going to be held on Tuesday October 4 at 12.30pm and will feature soprano Dorothy Bezzina and pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia.

Among the pieces exploring the theme of confessions of love and betrayal, the programme includes Blute nur, du liebes Herz by Johann Sebastian Bach, Dove sono I bei moment by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from Le Nozze di Figaro. The programme ensues with Franz Schubert’s Gretchen am Spinnrade Op.2,D. 118 and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Spring Waters Op.14, No.11 and How fair this spot Op.21 No.7

Soprano Dorothy Bezzina

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audio visual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Sacred Music Concert will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on Tuesday, October 4, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of 10 euro. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952.