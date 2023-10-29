Mgr Marco Frisina’s sacred works, including highlights from his oratorio Apostolo delle Genti, will be performed in a concert for orchestra, soloists and choir at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on November 3 at 7.30pm.

Frisina is a world-renowned composer of soundtracks for films and sacred music for liturgy, regularly performed in the Rome diocese in the presence of Pope Francis. He is also director of the choir of the diocese that he founded in 1984.

Soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, tenor Charles Vincenti and the Mirabitur Choir will perform under the baton of Dominic Darmanin and Frisina.

Bookings can be made at the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette, at 297, Republic Street, Valletta, on 7988 2828, by e-mailing lavaletteband1874@gmail.com or on showshappening.com.