Schola Cantorum Jubilate (SCJ) is organising its annual Christmas concert O Magnum Mysterium on December 29 at 7.30pm at the Ta’ Pinu National Shrine, Gozo.

O Magnum Mysterium will take the audience on an acoustic exploration with diverse voice projections. The curated repertoire of sacred music selected for the event aims to take audiences through the story of the Nativity.

Together with the Cordia String Quartet, the SCJ Adults’ Choir and SCJ Teenage Boys Singers will be accompanied by pianist Anna Magrin and organist Joseph Camilleri, all under the direction of Marouska Attard, with the addition of pieces performed a capella.

The repertoire includes Morten Lauridsen’s piece O Magnum Mysterium and Philip Stopford’s Lully Lulla Lullay, an a capella piece chosen to mark the feast day of the Holy Innocents, as well as Dan Forrest’s Shalom and Kim Anderson’s The Cradle Hymn.

The concert will also include Paul Portelli’s new composition in Maltese X’Qed Taħseb Marija. Entrance is free.

O Magnum Mysterium is being organised in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo.