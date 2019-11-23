This piano recital presents two contemporary piano sonatas by composer Alexander Vella Gregory: Piano Sonata No. 5 Litanija (Litany) and the world premiere of Piano Sonata No. 6 Viżjonijiet (Visions).

Both sonatas explore a very particular form of the genre − the sonata as a spiritual meditation. The two works arise from Catholic theology and mysticism, using the piano sonata as a means for spiritual reflection.

They are written in the same spirit of Biber’s Rosary Sonatas (1676) and Messiaen’s Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus (1944) − works in which religious symbolism is transformed into musical symbolism.

The performance is being held today at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, at 7.30pm. Tickets will be sold at the door.