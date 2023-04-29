Alexis Saelemaekers snatched an incredible 1-1 draw for AC Milan at Roma on Sunday with a stoppage-time leveller moments after Tammy Abraham thought he had won the game for the hosts.

Belgium midfielder Saelemaekers poked home in the seventh minute of added time to silence the Stadio Olimpico and make sure that Milan would stay in the Champions League positions.

Milan are fourth, ahead of Roma on goal difference thanks to Saelemaekers’ strike which cancelled out a fabulous low finish from Abraham in the 94th minute.

Both teams are three points ahead of Inter Milan, who will however take fourth spot if they beat Lazio in Sunday’s early kick-off.

